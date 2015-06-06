Van Persie links are b******t - Lotito

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has branded speculation linking Manchester United striker Robin van Persie with the Serie A club as "b******t".

Reports in Italy have suggested the Dutchman could be set to swap Old Trafford for the country's top flight and claim he arrived in Rome for talks on Friday.

However, Lotito insists there is no truth in the rumours.

When contacted by Corriere dello Sport, Lotito is quoted as saying: "Don't talk about it, I have just landed in Berlin [for the UEFA Champions League final].”

The Italian sports paper tried again, but were told: "You still haven’t understood? Leave this thing...it’s all b******t."