VAR to be used in all EFL play-off finals

VAR is set to be used for all three of the English Football League play-off finals at Wembley, the governing body has announced.

The EFL had already given VAR the green light for the first time in this season’s Sky Bet Championship showpiece fixture on May 29, with the League One and League Two games now also to have the system in place.

The use of video replays to help refereeing decisions was adopted by the Premier League in 2019 but until now had been overlooked by the EFL, with VAR not in use for the semi-finals.

A statement from the EFL on Monday read: “The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at all three upcoming EFL play-off finals at Wembley.

“With VAR having already been confirmed for the Sky Bet Championship final on Sunday May 29, it will also be used at this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as the Sky Bet League Two final on Saturday May 28.

“It will be the first season VAR will be used at the EFL play-offs finals.”

The Championship final will be between Huddersfield or Luton and Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United, with the second leg of their semi-finals to be played on Monday and Tuesday evening.

In League Two, Northampton host Mansfield in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, with Port Vale against Swindon on Thursday night.