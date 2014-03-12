Vermaelen unsure over Arsenal future

The Belgium international has started only eight games for the London club in the current campaign due to a combination of injury and manager Arsene Wenger's preference for pairing Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker in the heart of his defence.

Vermaelen played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League draw against Bayern Munich at left-back, but speculation over his future continues to mount.

Manchester United, Napoli and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for Vermaelen, but the former Ajax man insists he has no idea what will happen at the end of the season.

"There has been a lot of speculation, but I can't talk about it because I don't know what is going on." Vermaelen is quoted as saying after the defeat to Bayern.

"My focus is at Arsenal at the moment. There is still a lot to play for - I can't do anything about rumours.

"It is not easy, but I try to stay positive.

"Firstly, I have been injured in the last couple of weeks, but when the boss needs me, I try to play well.

"I know anything can happen, so I am happy to play when he needs me.

"From my point of view, I hope it is as much as it can be. I work hard for the team and that is the only thing that I can do."