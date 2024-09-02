Victor Osimhen set to seal shock move following failed Chelsea and Saudi deadline day bids: report

Victor Osimhen was one of the major stories on last week’s transfer deadline day, with the forward the subject of failed bids from both Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

The prolific 25-year-old was believed to be one of the most in-demand strikers in European football after netting 65 Serie A goals for Napoli over the past four seasons, with his 26-goal season firing the club to their first league title for 33 years in 2023.

A number of top European clubs had been linked with Osimhen throughout the year, but by Friday’s deadline it looked like being a shootout between Chelsea and Al Ahli for his signature.

VIDEO: Why Raheem Sterling Could Actually Be PERFECT For Arsenal Specifically

But with the Premier League side removing themselves from the race on Friday afternoon and Al Ahli instead opting to sign England striker Ivan Toney from Brentford, Osimhen appeared to be left in limbo.

Napoli signed Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku last week and gave him the Nigerian’s number nine shirt, with boss Antonio Conte effectively sidelining Osimhen for the rest of the season.

But after Europe’s main transfer windows closed, a new escape route has emerged for the forward, as Galatasaray have reportedly agreed a loan move for the player ahead of the end of the Turkish transfer window, which closes on September 13.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Corriere dello Sport first reported the Turks’ interest in securing a deal, with Sky Sports Italia claiming that Napoli have now given their approval for a season-long loan move that would see Galatasaray pay the player’s full salary of almost €11million per season.

The loan move does not include an option to buy, while representatives from the Super Lig are flying out to Naples to complete a deal.

Should the deal go through, Osimhen could face Premier League side Tottenham in the Europa League, when Ange Postecoglou’s side head to Istanbul on November 7 during the league phase of the competition.

Chelsea failed to land the central striker they were looking to sign on deadline day, with their final incoming move for the window seeing them sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan.

More Victor Osimhen stories

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea OFF but he could still move this window with Napoli relationship 'broken'

Chelsea to move for young striker as shock alternative to Ivan Toney: report

Chelsea bid for Victor Osimhen revealed, with major twist in saga: report