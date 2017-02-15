Vidal demands 11 warriors when Bayern tackle Arsenal

Arturo Vidal has demanded that "11 warriors" take to the field when Bayern Munich host Arsenal in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Bayern have much cause for optimism having opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, while they defeated Arsenal at the same stage of the competition in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

However, the Bavarians have faced criticism over their performances under Carlo Ancelotti at times this season and Bayern failed to top their group in the pool stages.

Chile midfielder Vidal has earned the nickname "The Warrior" for his full-blooded performances during a distinguished career, but says every player must be willing to make sacrifices to progress to the quarter-finals.

"It is not just me who needs to be a warrior, we need 11 warriors," he told Bild.

"I want that trophy in my hands. This is the dream of every player, but it is probably also the title in club football that is most difficult to win."

Vidal says Bayern also have extra motivation to send captain Philipp Lahm out on a high note after the Germany World Cup winner announced this month that he will retire at the end of the season.

"He's a really great player," he added. "He's won everything, but if he could take his place on the big stage in the final it would be a great thing and we'll give it our all to make Philipp's last game in Cardiff."