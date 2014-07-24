Vidal insists he's not going to Manchester

The Chile midfielder returned to Turin on Thursday following an extended break after representing his country at the World Cup in Brazil.

Premier League trio United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the 27-year-old - one of Juve's key players last term as they wrapped up a third consecutive Serie A title.

Vidal netted 18 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, but his campaign was ended by a knee injury that also limited his performances in the World Cup.

That has not put off potential suitors, but Vidal - while conceding he is yet to speak to new Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri - rejected any notion a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards.

"I'm still on vacation," he is quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport. "Can I say I will remain with Juve? I don't know.

"I'll talk to Allegri on Monday and then we will see.

"I'm happy and calm here, I think Juve fans should be too.

"I haven't spoken with Allegri or any of my team-mates yet, but I'm not going to Manchester."

Allegri was hired by Juve last week after Antonio Conte's surprise resignation.