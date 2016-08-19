Video: Samir Nasri – Games that changed my life; Aguero, Arsenal beating United, Marseille

Samir Nasri will be entering his 12th professional season this term, having ammassed 330 club apperances since his debut in 2004.

It's been quite the ride, too. From working his way into Marseille's first team, he transfered to Arsenal before moving to his current employeers, Manchester City, in 2011.

He's played in Europe's elite club competition and featured in animated, passion-filled derbies in both England and his native France.

However, sometimes it's the league games that stick in the mind and Nasri might know that better than most. The Frenchman was on the field when Aguero scored City's winning goal against QPR to seal the club's first top-flight title in 44 years.

We kept pushing but nothing happened. It looked impossible - everything was against us

“We went 1-0 up but they equalised and then went 2-1 up," Nasri told FourFourTwo. "In my head, I thought ‘I’m not lucky. I’m not going to win it.’”

“We then equalised from the corner. We kept pushing but nothing happened. It looked impossible - everything was against us.”

“Then, in the last minute, he [Aguero] scores and it's crazy. Talking about it gives me goosebumps!”

