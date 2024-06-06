Wantaway Manchester City striker could make sensational rival Premier League move: report

Manchester City have never had an issue with getting rid of big-name players under the watch of Pep Guardiola.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus have all be moved on during their peak years, with Guardiola having that ruthless streak that all top class managers need.

As the City boss gets set for his ninth season at the Etihad, he could be about to let another top player move on.

Julian Alvarez reportedly wants to leave City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The future of Julian Alvarez has been up for discussion recently, with the Argentine reportedly getting frustrated at his lack of playing time at the club.

With Erling Haaland City’s undisputed number nine and a plethora of attacking midfield talent led by the likes of Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Alvarez has largely had to settle for cameo appearances off the bench when his teammates are all fit.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, some of Europe’s biggest teams including Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid believe the door could be opening to sign the 24-year-old.

“Several clubs have approached Julián Álvarez, not only Atlético Madrid but also Paris Saint-Germain showing interest,” Romano posted on X.

“No proposals or negotiations yet but several clubs keen, also from England. Man City want to keep Julián, talks with his camp will follow about that.”

The World Cup winner, who was a £14million signing in January 2022, has netted 36 times in 103 appearances for City and is expected to be valued between £70million-£80million.

Julian Alvarez in action for Argentina (Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

That would likely only put him within financial reach of a Champions League contender and Romano gave a further update to Caught Offside, reiterating that a Premier League team could move for him.

“In terms of interesting cases, keep a close eye also on the situation of Julian Alvarez,” he added. “There were many rumours in the recent days, especially about Atletico Madrid.

“Let me clarify one thing, guys, the message I’m getting as of today, and I can guarantee it will be the same for the entire transfer window, but as of today, is that Manchester City are not considering any loan for Julian Alvarez. This is the point.

“So, several clubs are asking for information about Julian Alvarez. Why? Because they know from those also close to the player that Julian wants to play more.

“He could be one of the surprising names for the summer transfer window in case the player decides to ask for any new opportunity, but it will really depend on Manchester City.”

