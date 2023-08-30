AC Milan tickets: How to get Milan tickets for the San Siro

How to get tickets for AC Milan at the San Siro is a question that matchgoing Italians have asked since the 1980s – but you may not have much longer left to visit, with the stunning icon of the European game's days numbers.

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is a must-visit. The atmosphere is raucous inside, with ultras racking up the decibel levels, while the architecture is unique, as red beams jut from the sides of the stadium. Ranked at No.10 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, the San Siro has been one of the best football tickets around for almost a century and is one of the hottest European tickets of the modern day.

You may wish to find out how to get Inter Milan tickets, since AC Milan share their home with their closest rivals – but either way, this venue is as much a pilgrimage as you'll find on the continent. Here's FFT's complete guide to how and where you can get to one of the hottest Champions League tickets or Europa League tickets, depending on the Rosonerri's current form.

How to get AC Milan tickets for the San Siro, AKA Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

How to get AC Milan tickets

Where can I buy AC Milan tickets?

All AC Milan tickets are available to buy through acmilan.com.

You can purchase packages of all three Champions League group games at the same time.

When do AC Milan tickets go on sale?

AC Milan claim, "There is no time schedule available for game ticket sales to open". It's usually less than four weeks but can range.

Be sure to check the website for whichever game you wish to attend and subscribe to notifications for when matches are on sale.

Do I need to become a member of AC Milan to get tickets?

No. You need to have a MyMilan account on the website but it doesn't cost you anything, like being a member would.

MyMilan account holders can buy up to four tickets per match. You can sign up or find out more on Milan's website.

Prices

How much do AC Milan tickets cost?

Tickets at Milan can range from anywhere between €14 to €159.

The club shows the range of ticket prices with every fixture when you book.

Hospitality

Is hospitality available at AC Milan's San Siro?

Yes. Milan offer five-star catering and what they describe as "elegant places that San Siro Stadium can offer, to live unforgettable moments through the Rossoneri colours" for all manner of matchday packages.

You can find out more on the Club 1899 section of Milan's website.

Location

How do I get to the San Siro?

Located 6km northwest of central Milan, the San Siro is accessible via public transport.

Milan is well connected by train. From Central Station and Lambrate, take the MM2 metro line towards Abbiategrasso / Assago Forum until the Porta Garibaldi stop. If you're coming from from Stazione Porta Genova, take the MM2 metro line towards Cologno / Gessate – again, you'll need to stop at Porta Garibaldo. From there, you can take the underground – Line 5, the purple one – to the handily named San Siro Stadio stop.

By bus, it's Line 49 from Piazza Tirana and stops at Via Harar, while by tram, it's Line 16 from Piazza Fontana and stops at the Piazzale Axum terminal. Make sure in both cases you're heading northwest.

A shuttle service departing from Piazzale Lotto (MM1) is often provided on matchdays, too.

Parking

Does the San Siro have parking?

Yes, there is parking. You can book parking here – it'll cost anywhere between €30 and €45.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the San Siro?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the San Siro..

B&B Hotel Milano San Siro has a 8.4 on Booking.com and is situated 250 yards away from the San Siro. This hotel comes with private parking, air conditioning, 24-hour front desk and a "very good breakfast".

Flights

How can I book flights to Milan?

Expedia is the best place to book flights to Milan. If you're looking to leave from London, flights tend to go from Gatwick – you can fly either to Milan or Bergamo.

Check Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

When are flights cheapest to Milan?

Usually, October to March.

On Expedia, returns from London Gatwick to Milan range from around £60-85 during this time – but this can increase up to £80-140 in April. Handy for football fans who want to travel during the season.

Be sure to book far enough in advance and scour Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

AC Milan stadium FAQs

What is the San Siro named after? The San Siro was originally named Nuovo Stadio Calcistico San Siro (San Siro New Football Stadium) after the Milan district, San Siro. It was later renamed Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Who was Giuseppe Meazza? Giuseppe Meazza was a two-time Italian World Cup winner in 1934 and 1938 who played for Inter and briefly for Milan in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940. He also had two stints as Inter's manager.

Will AC Milan share a stadium with Inter Milan when they leave the San Siro? No. Inter have found a site between the towns of Assago and Rozzano, while AC Milan want to build a stadium in the La Maura area of Milan.

