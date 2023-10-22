WATCH: 17-year-old Marc Guiu scores winner 30 seconds into Barcelona debut

Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu came off the bench to score a late winner for the Blaugrana 30 seconds into his debut against Athletic Club in LaLiga on Sunday.

The forward, who was born in January 2006, had made only one appearance for Barcelona's youth team but was included in the squad for this weekend's game at Montjuic as a number of players missed out through injury.

With Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Raphinha all sidelined, Guiu was named on the bench by coach Xavi.

Barça struggled to break down their Basque opponents and with time running out in Sunday's late game, Xavi sent on Guiu for his debut in place of Fermin Lopez.

There were 79 minutes on the clock when Guiu was introduced along with Marcos Alonso and within 30 seconds the youngster had raced onto a Joao Felix pass and slotted the ball under Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon to break the deadlock.

INCREDIBLE!! 🤩It's a fairytale start to life in LaLiga for 17-year-old Marc Guiu who scores 30 seconds into his Barcelona debut! 🔥He was born in 2006... 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YmZHKTfbTOctober 22, 2023 See more

Wild celebrations with his team-mates followed as Xavi punched the air and both De Jong and Lewandowski stood to applaud on the sidelines.

Barcelona held on for a 1-0 win which leaves the Catalans just a point behind leaders Real Madrid ahead of next weekend's Clasico clash at Montjuic.

Guiu's goal, which came 34 seconds after his introduction, is the third-fastest ever from a debutant in the history of LaLiga.

Osasuna's Jorge Galan scored after 29 seconds in 2009, while Sevilla's Diego Gonzalez netted within exactly 30 in 2016.

Barcelona are at home to Shakhtar Donestk in the Champions League on Wednesday, with El Clasico to follow at Montjuic on Sunday.

