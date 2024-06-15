WATCH: Albania fans taunt Italy support with brutal pre-match spaghetti snapping at Euro 2024

Italy and Albania went head to head in the two sides' first fixture of Euro 2024 and there were good-natured scenes between the two sets of fans beforehand

Albanian fans out in Germany for Euro 2024 poked fun at their first opponents Italy by snapping spaghetti and throwing it in the air in a good-natured exchange before the game kicked off.

Reigning Euros champions Italy are no strangers to visiting major tournaments – despite missing out on the past two World Cups – but the experience is still rather novel to the travelling Albanian contingent, whose only previous taste of a summer competition was at Euro 2016.

