WATCH: Italy stunned as Albania score record-breaking 23-second goal at Euro 2024

Italy were stunned as Nedim Bajrami gave Albania the lead after just 23 seconds in Saturday's Group B game at Euro 2024

Italy were stunned on Saturday as Albania took the lead against the defending European champions with a record-shattering goal just 23 seconds into the teams' Group B clash at Euro 2024.

Nedim Bajrami smashed the ball into the top corner to record the fastest-ever goal at a European Championships final after capitalising on a blunder by Inter left-back Federico Dimarco.

