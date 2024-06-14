Euro 2024: What Scotland need to qualify after 'reverse England' disaster vs Germany

By
published

Scotland made a horrendous start to their Euro 2024 campaign as hosts Germany ran riot in the tournament curtain-raiser

Scotland's Anthony Ralston looks dejected as Germany's players celebrate a goal in the opening game of Euro 2024 in Munich, Germany.
(Image credit: Alamy)

Well, it's fair to say that Scotland couldn't have made a much worse start to Euro 2024, going down 5-1 to Germany in the tournament opener in Munich.

Steve Clarke's side were utterly outclassed by the hosts, not helped by an element of implosion on their part as Ryan Porteous was a shown a straight red card for a horrific tackle on German captain Ilkay Gundogan. Antonio Rudiger's late own goal gave the hordes of Scottish fans – who had been in such high spirits in the lead-up to this game – something to cheer about, but it was a night of near total misery for the Tartan Army.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...