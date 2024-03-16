WATCH: Chicago Fire score extraordinary wind-assisted 99th-minute winner vs Montreal in MLS

Chicago Fire beat Montreal CF 4-3 in the most dramatic of circumstances on Saturday – thanks to an extraordinary wind-assisted winner deep in added time in the teams' MLS clash at Soldier Field.

The home side had been 2-0 and 3-1 down, but launched a remarkable late comeback to level at 3-3 and the Men in Red got some help from the Windy City to seal an improbable victory in front of their fans.

In windy conditions from the outset, Matias Coccaro kept his nerve to score from the penalty spot after eight and 12 minutes as the visitors stormed into a commanding lead.

Chicago Fire's Kellyn Acosta celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a late winner against Montreal in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swiss midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie then pulled a goal back in the eighth minute of added time at the end of the first half and there was much more late drama to come in the second period.

Bulgarian international Dominik Yankov looked to have sealed victory for Montreal as he made it 3-1 after 70 minutes, but the Canadian side were reduced to 10 men as Raheem Edwards was sent off with eight left to play.

That was a lifeline for Chicago and the hosts pulled a goal back two minutes later through Brian Gutierrez from the penalty spot.

Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers later made it 3-3 in a thrilling finale as he levelled the scores in the fifth minute of added time.

As time ticked away, Montreal seemed set to cling on for a point, but the conditions intervened in spectacular style.

Chicago midfielder Kellyn Acosta launched one last ball into the box in the ninth minute of added time from inside his own half and the swirling wind brought it back into the middle and beyond goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, who could only help it on its way into the net.

