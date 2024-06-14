WATCH! Germany star fires rocket into top corner at Euro 2024 - and it could be their best goal against Scotland

Euro 2024 has started with an eventful game between Germany and Scotland.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring with a cool finish from the edge of the box, while Jamal Musiala bagged a brilliant goal for Germany's second against Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener. Kai Havertz also slotted home from the penalty spot in the first half, helping the Germans head into the break 3-0 up.

But while Musiala's goal was exceptional - their fourth could be the pick of the bunch...

FULLKRUG WITH A THUNDERBOLT ⚡️There's absolutely no stopping that one from Germany#Euro2024| #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/rr9GbG8tHwJune 14, 2024

With the game in the 68th minute, Musiala picked the ball up on the left wing before threading an eye-of-the-needle pass through to Ilkay Gundogan running into the box. The Germany captain was slightly unable to take the ball in his path, but it fell to Niclas Fullkrug on the edge of the box.

Though the striker had just entered the pitch as a substitute, he latched onto the ball, taking one touch to set himself before firing a thunderbolt into the top corner of Angus Gunn's goal with unerring accuracy.

In a strike clean and pure, it stayed true as it hit the back of the net, helping Fullkrug highlight his credentials to the watching Germany fans.

The Borussia Dortmund striker then added what he thought was a second a few minutes later, but it was ruled out for offside.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fullkrug celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

VIDEO: How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

More Euro 2024 stories

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for the summer's big tournament.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.