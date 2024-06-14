WATCH! Germany star fires rocket into top corner at Euro 2024 - and it could be their best goal against Scotland

By
published

Germany plundered goal after goal past Scotland at Euro 2024 - but one strike is certainly the pick of the bunch

Germany Scotland Euro 2024 Niclas Fullkrug scores to make it 4-0 Germany during a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena, on June 14, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 has started with an eventful game between Germany and Scotland. 

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring with a cool finish from the edge of the box, while Jamal Musiala bagged a brilliant goal for Germany's second against Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener. Kai Havertz also slotted home from the penalty spot in the first half, helping the Germans head into the break 3-0 up.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 