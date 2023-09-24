WATCH: Jamie Vardy runs length of pitch to celebrate in front of Bristol City fans

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy ran the length of the pitch to taunt Bristol City fans after scoring the winner for the Foxes against Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

The former England forward converted the only goal of the game as he hit home from the penalty spot after 67 minutes at the King Power Stadium and immediately set off in the direction of the away support.

And in a celebration reminiscent of Emmanuel Adebayor for Manchester City against his former club Arsenal in 2009, Vardy stood and taunted the 3,300 travelling fans following his goal.

The 36-year-old was understood to be hitting back after the Bristol City fans had been singing uncomplimentary songs about his wife.

Leicester posted a video of the goal and subsequent celebration on their social media channels after the game, with the caption "He's him."

He's him. pic.twitter.com/KSxHkc9pJ8September 23, 2023

Vardy was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho in the closing stages and was given an ovation by the Foxes fans.

His goal saw Leicester conserve their super start to the season as they top the Championship with 21 points from their eight games.

The Foxes have won seven of their eight matches in the competition in 2023/24, with their only blip a loss at home to Hull City in early September.

Next up for Leicester is a tough trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

More Leicester City stories

Check out our season preview for Leicester City as the Foxes look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after relegation in May.

Leicester, champions of England in 2015/16, were relegated at the end of May despite beating West Ham in their final fixture.

Meanwhile, former Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been named as best summer signing by football agents following his transfer to Tottenham.