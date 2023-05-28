WATCH: Lucas Moura runs half of pitch to score stunner in last game for Tottenham

Lucas Moura has signed off at Tottenham with a brilliant goal against Leeds United at Elland Road on his very last appearance for the north London club.

With Spurs 3-1 up and Leeds' heads down with their relgation to the Championship just minutes away, Moura came on to replace Pedro Porro in the last minute.

And in the fifth minute of added time, the Brazilian winger picked up the ball on the right of midfield and ran half the pitch to score an incredible solo goal.

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead after just two minutes and Porro added a second early in the second half to put the visitors in control.

Leeds pulled a goal back through Jack Harrison after 67 minutes, but Kane quickly restored Tottenham's two-goal advantage with his 30th Premier League goal of the season and Moura's special strike rounded off a 4-1 win for Ryan Mason's men.

It was the 30-year-old's first goal of the season and a 39th in 221 appearances across five-and-a-half season for Spurs since signing from PSG in January 2018.

The Brazilian is leaving in the summer, but will be fondly remembered by Tottenham fans for the amazing hat-trick which saw Spurs come from three down to beat Ajax in Amsterdam in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.