WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
Argentina are warming up for friendlies against Italy and Spain, with Barcelona star Lionel Messi in top form during a training session.
Lionel Messi has made a habit of scoring unbelievable goals during his glittering career - and he was at it again during training for Argentina.
The Barcelona forward is in Manchester with his international team-mates, with Jorge Sampaoli's men taking on Italy and Spain ahead of the World Cup.
And Messi - who welcomed third son Ciro into the world this month - was in top form with a superb solo strike during Wednesday's session.
Messi collected a pass on the halfway line and showed a trademark burst of acceleration to speed away from a pair of opponents before cutting inside two more defenders and slotting home a pinpoint finish from 20 yards.
Messi has been making a strong impression during his time in Manchester, with the 30-year-old visiting youth Academy training sessions at Premier League leaders City.
The forward was accompanied by City's all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero ahead of Friday's game against Italy at the Etihad Stadium.
When Leo and turn up at your U7 and U8 Academy training sessions... March 22, 2018
