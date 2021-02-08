Watch: Mourinho, Son buoyant after Spurs snap losing streak

Tottenham Hotspur snapped a three-game losing streak as they beat West Brom 2-0 this past Sunday in the Premier League. View the reactions of Jose Mourinho and goalscorer Son Heung-min.

The north-London side lost their last three games heading into the encounter and were desperate to get back to winning ways.

After a tight first half, two goals in four minutes from Harry Kane and Son put Spurs in control for the second half as they managed to hold off West Brom and pick up a massive victory.

Watch Mourinho’s post-match reactions:

Watch Son’s post-match reactions: