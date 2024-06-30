WATCH: Phil Foden has England 'equaliser' disallowed against Slovakia at Euro 2024

By
published

Phil Foden thought he had drawn sub-par England level in the Euro 2024 round of 16 but it was chalked off

Phil Foden of England during the Euro 2024 clash against Slovakia.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England once again had a goal correctly ruled out for a Phil Foden offside after they briefly thought they had found an equaliser in their knockout clash with Slovakia.

Gareth Southgate's side went 1-0 down to Ivan Schranz's strike midway through another thoroughly below-par first half for England, with Slovakia deserving their lead.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.