WATCH: Pogba's manic Monday at Manchester United

Paul Pogba completed a whirlwind 24 hours early on Tuesday morning by signing a five-year deal at Manchester United.

The France international flew into England on Monday before being whisked off to United's Carrington training ground to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his world-record transfer from Juventus.

Pogba left Old Trafford for Juve four years ago for a nominal fee and the warmth shown towards the 23-year-old on his return was evident in a United video that captured his manic day.

A day in the life of @PaulPogba... #POGBACKhttps://t.co/uG1FXJSrQF

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2016