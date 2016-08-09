WATCH: Pogba's manic Monday at Manchester United
France international Paul Pogba is now a Manchester United player after a frantic 24 hours at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba completed a whirlwind 24 hours early on Tuesday morning by signing a five-year deal at Manchester United.
The France international flew into England on Monday before being whisked off to United's Carrington training ground to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his world-record transfer from Juventus.
Pogba left Old Trafford for Juve four years ago for a nominal fee and the warmth shown towards the 23-year-old on his return was evident in a United video that captured his manic day.
A day in the life of @PaulPogba... #POGBACKhttps://t.co/uG1FXJSrQF
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2016
