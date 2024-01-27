WATCH: Port Vale fan runs onto pitch and chases referee off after Portsmouth win late penalty

Port Vale say they will take a "zero tolerance" approach to fans who run onto the pitch after one of their supporters chased referee Craig Hicks off following the award of a penalty late in Saturday's League One clash against Portsmouth.

Hicks awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the game at Vale Park, but had to take cover as a furious fan ran onto the pitch and chased the official off.

The supporter in question was quickly intercepted by ground stewards and the game was allowed to carry on, with Portsmouth's Colby Bishop stepping up to score the winner after 88 minutes as the visitors claimed a 1-0 win.

"Port Vale Football Club condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today’s match against Portsmouth," the club said in a statement.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.

"We remind all supporters that entering the field of play is a criminal offence."

A Port Vale fan ran onto the pitch and chased the ref off it, after he gave Portsmouth a late penalty… 😳 pic.twitter.com/5nix3n0f9WJanuary 27, 2024 See more

The English Football League and refereeing authority PGMOL also released a joint statement.

"We are appalled by the incident in today’s League One fixture between Port Vale and Portsmouth which saw referee Craig Hicks chased off the field of play and condemn the mindless actions of the individual involved," they said.

"Match officials should never feel threatened for their safety when playing a pivotal role in the staging of games in our competitions.

“We will provide our full support to Craig and his team alongside Port Vale and the relevant authorities as they seek to bring this individual to justice.”

