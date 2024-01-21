WATCH: Real Madrid concede after 38 seconds in LaLiga game at home to Almeria

Almeria's Largie Ramazani stunned Real Madrid and the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday by firing the visitors in front after just 38 seconds in the teams' LaLiga clash.

The Andalusians were without a win in their first 20 matches of the season, but got off to a dream start as they caught Madrid off guard in the first minute.

Following a mistake by Nacho, Sergio Arribas found Lucas Robertone and the midfielder played a quick ball through to Ramazani in the area.

The unmarked striker hit a first-time shot and although goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga got a touch with his foot, it was not enough to prevent a goal.

It was the earliest Real Madrid had conceded in any competition since 2015, when Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo also scored after 38 seconds, although the Basques went on to lose that match 4-1.

Almeria had a good chance to go 2-0 up soon afterwards on Sunday and that brought some whistles from the Bernabeu crowd.

What a start for winless Almeria at the Bernabeu! 😱They lead after just 38 seconds against Real Madrid thanks to this Largie Ramazani goal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cqtb1kbnwNJanuary 21, 2024 See more

While Almeria seek their first win of the season in LaLiga, Real Madrid are looking for a victory which would take Los Blancos back to the top of the table.

At the start of the day, Carlo Ancelotti's side sat in second place, a point behind surprise package Girona, with a game in hand over the Catalans.

Athletic Club currently lie in third, but the Basques have played two more matches than fourth-placed Barcelona, with those two teams level on 41 points.

