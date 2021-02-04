Watch: Shalulile’s post match press conference
Peter Shalulile addressed the media in a post match interview following his Man of the Match performance against Stellenbosch FC.
The Tshwane giants progressed to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after playing out to a 3-2 victory over Stellies at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.
WATCH: Peter Shalulile’s post match press conference
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.