Watch: Shalulile’s post match press conference

Peter Shalulile receiving the Man of the Match award

Peter Shalulile addressed the media in a post match interview following his Man of the Match performance against Stellenbosch FC.

The Tshwane giants progressed to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after playing out to a 3-2 victory over Stellies at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

