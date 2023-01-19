Watch: Stunning Michael Olise stoppage time free-kick halts Manchester United's nine-win streak ahead of Arsenal title clash

Manchester United's sensational winning streak is over – just as Erik Ten Hag's side were about to test their mettle as potential Premier League title contenders.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise ended what was nine wins on the trot for the Red Devils with a stunning 91st-minute free-kick to earn a draw for the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

Bruno Fernandes had given United a first-half lead, but David De Gea had to be on fine form to keep them in a 1-0 lead going into injury time.

His 30-yard screamer made him the first player to score a 90th minute equaliser via a direct free-kick in the top flight since Lucas Digne in December 2018 (opens in new tab), affirming what an unexpected treat it was for Palace fans.

Watch Michael Olise's incredible goal against Manchester United

For Ten Hag, it will be bitter disappointment. Since his side's winning run began in early November, they have moved from fifth to third in the Premier League, gaining seven points on second-placed Manchester City and two on leaders Arsenal.

Victory over rivals City at the weekend had put them in touching distance of second, and with the team going to the Emirates this Sunday, they had even opened the prospect of launching an unexpected title bid.

A win against the Gunners would still see them rise to five points behind, but three points in South London had opened the possibility of cutting that to three, and will be seen as a missed opportunity at Old Trafford.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro also picked up a yellow card at Selhurst, meaning he will be suspended for the weekend's game.

After that, United have three cup games in a row, with the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-finals against Nottingham Forest sandwiched around an FA Cup tie against Championship side Reading.

Then in February, United have two Europe League games against La Liga leaders Barcelona – themselves unbeaten since defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League back in October – so there is still plenty of potential for silverware in Erik Ten Hag's debut season.

The Dutch manager has three Eredivisie titles with Ajax, plus two KNVB Cup wins. The nine recent wins in a row helped Ten Hag to become the fastest Manchester United manager to reach 20 competitive victories, clocking them up in just 27 games.