WATCH: Xherdan Shaqiri's tournament highlight reel emerges from across the years

A man made for the big occasions, Switzerland can always seemingly rely upon none other than former Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

The 32-year-old now plies his trade for FC Basel and with honours including the Premier League, Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League under his belt, it is safe to say the talented technician has enjoyed a superb career at the very top level.

But some of you may have also forgotten his exploits at international level, where the ex-Stoke City man loves a goal at a major tournament, so much so, that his goal against Scotland earlier this week meant he was the first player to score at three consecutive European Championships and World Cups.

Switzerland haven't ever blown anybody away at a major tournament, let's be honest, but when they have a player of Shaqiri's ability in their ranks, being able to watch him rifle goals in from anywhere is a joy within itself. We've seen him do it time and time again for his country and Euro 2024 has been no different.

Latching onto a loose pass in his country's recent 1-1 draw with Scotland, Shaqriri showed no hesitation by thumping a first-time effort into the top corner that left Angus Gunn with no chance. For some players, grabbing one goal for your nation would be the dream, but for the former Bayern man, it's something that comes oh so easily to him.

With 32 goals for Switzerland under his belt, Shaqiri continues to deliver on the big stage and one X user, formerly known as Twitter, has compiled all of his best strikes for your viewing pleasure and we could not share it with you to help celebrate some of his out-of-this-world strikes from across the years...

So sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the Switzerland star's best goals from his international endeavours so far. You won't regret it, we can assure you that...

Shaqiri goals at major tournaments.Some crackers here… A Thread 🧵 2014 World Cup vs Honduras pic.twitter.com/TwcSUcZ37FJune 19, 2024

