WATCH: Xherdan Shaqiri's tournament highlight reel emerges from across the years

By
published

Xherdan Shaqiri has scored some WORLDIES for Switzerland and now is your chance to relive them all

Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri (Image credit: Getty Images)

A man made for the big occasions, Switzerland can always seemingly rely upon none other than former Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

The 32-year-old now plies his trade for FC Basel and with honours including the Premier League, Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League under his belt, it is safe to say the talented technician has enjoyed a superb career at the very top level.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.