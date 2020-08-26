Watford appoint Cristiano Giaretta as sporting director

Cristiano Giaretta has been appointed as Watford’s new sporting director, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 52-year-old, whose most recent post was a similar position with CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria, will work alongside new head coach Vladimir Ivic as the relegated Hornets attempt to negotiate a path back to the Premier League.

Giaretta old the cub’s official website: “After what happened last season at Watford, it’s now time to move on with great positivity.

“It’s been important for me to get to know the coach and his staff very well over the past few weeks because the creation of a strong mentality around the squad environment is really important to the job of bouncing back.”

Giaretta played for Monza, Carrarese, Pro Sesto and Lecco in Italy before moving upstairs with Novara, Udinese, Ascoli and then CSKA.

Watford finished 19th in last season’s top flight with 34 points and were relegated along with Norwich and Bournemouth after sacking manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the campaign remaining.