New Arsenal board member vows 'clean up' as new role becomes official

Ben Winston (R), new Arsenal director, has a contact book full of the world's showbiz stars

Arsenal's recent boardroom changes have been extensive, but the most intriguing part is the appointment of lifelong Gunners fan and film producer Ben Winston as a new non-executive director.

The reshuffle follows the departure of executive vice chair Tim Lewis, who was a highly influential figure at the club, particularly in financial and structural matters.

Lewis had a legal background, having previously worked as a corporate lawyer and was known to have had a long-standing relationship with the club's owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), having advised them since their initial investment in 2007.

Award-winning TV producer Ben Winston takes place on Arsenal board

Ben Winston (R) alongside James Corden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis increasingly became involved in financial strategy, transfer oversight and contract negotiations before his exit earlier this month. Richard Garlick has been promoted to CEO, while Kelly Blaha, Otto Maly, and Dave Steiner will also join the board as non-executive directors.

The club's ownership is headed by Stan Kroenke, who first acquired a stake in 2007 before taking full control in 2018.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Newly-appointed director Winston is a highly successful British producer, director, and filmmaker, best known through production company, Fulwell 73, which he helped to co-found in 2005.

"It was announced on Friday, that I am joining the board of directors of our great football club. It's truly nothing short of a dream come true," Winston wrote.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I've spent the majority of my life talking and daydreaming about The Arsenal. Now, I'm actually allowed and required to. 33 years as a season ticket holder. In my years sat in the West Lower Highbury, then standing in the Clock End - to being back row of block 12 by the corner flag at the Emirates, I didn't ever imagine ending up in the directors box.

"My language may now have to clean up a little during matches, but my passion never will.

Arsenal made the ambitious signing of Ebere Eze over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I am beyond grateful to Stan and Josh Kroenke for the opportunity. I'm also so thankful to have had Alan Sefton lead by example all those years ago, and show me The Arsenal way. I love this club, so much - and it's the honour of a lifetime to serve it."

Winston is known for his contacts in the celebrity world, which will undoubtedly help market the Gunners' title-chasing brand of football to the showbiz world.