New Arsenal board member vows 'clean up' as new role becomes official
New Arsenal director Ben Winston has described his appointment to the board as a 'dream come true'
Arsenal's recent boardroom changes have been extensive, but the most intriguing part is the appointment of lifelong Gunners fan and film producer Ben Winston as a new non-executive director.
The reshuffle follows the departure of executive vice chair Tim Lewis, who was a highly influential figure at the club, particularly in financial and structural matters.
Lewis had a legal background, having previously worked as a corporate lawyer and was known to have had a long-standing relationship with the club's owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), having advised them since their initial investment in 2007.
Award-winning TV producer Ben Winston takes place on Arsenal board
Lewis increasingly became involved in financial strategy, transfer oversight and contract negotiations before his exit earlier this month. Richard Garlick has been promoted to CEO, while Kelly Blaha, Otto Maly, and Dave Steiner will also join the board as non-executive directors.
The club's ownership is headed by Stan Kroenke, who first acquired a stake in 2007 before taking full control in 2018.
Newly-appointed director Winston is a highly successful British producer, director, and filmmaker, best known through production company, Fulwell 73, which he helped to co-found in 2005.
"It was announced on Friday, that I am joining the board of directors of our great football club. It's truly nothing short of a dream come true," Winston wrote.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I've spent the majority of my life talking and daydreaming about The Arsenal. Now, I'm actually allowed and required to. 33 years as a season ticket holder. In my years sat in the West Lower Highbury, then standing in the Clock End - to being back row of block 12 by the corner flag at the Emirates, I didn't ever imagine ending up in the directors box.
"My language may now have to clean up a little during matches, but my passion never will.
"I am beyond grateful to Stan and Josh Kroenke for the opportunity. I'm also so thankful to have had Alan Sefton lead by example all those years ago, and show me The Arsenal way. I love this club, so much - and it's the honour of a lifetime to serve it."
Winston is known for his contacts in the celebrity world, which will undoubtedly help market the Gunners' title-chasing brand of football to the showbiz world.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.