Arsenal set for major appointment, after smashing a transfer record: report

Arsenal are expected to make a major appointment behind the scenes following their huge summer of transfer activity.

The Gunners spent an incredible £255 million over the summer, bringing in eight new signings, culminating with the Deadline Day capture of Piero Hincapie on a loan deal with an obligation to buy the Ecuadorian.

With the transfer window now over, however, Arsenal are looking to restructure in the backroom, despite only appointing sporting director Andrea Berta this year.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has overseen a record summer – but Arsenal are expected to change how they operate going forward

Andrea Berta has been pivotal to Arsenal's successful summer (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

After arriving at London Colney before the end of last season, Berta has led a full-blown overhaul in N5, signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze on permanent deals, before Hincapie followed this weekend.

It has been a record window for the Gunners, too, with the club having never spent so much in a single summer.

While Arteta plays a huge role in identifying the players who join his squad, Berta has had a big influence this summer, too, putting forward the likes of Gyokeres as potential profiles to pursue, according to a report from James McNicholas of The Athletic.

The report states that Arsenal are expected to make a major appointment behind the scenes in the coming months, after Berta focused solely on transfer deals over the summer, with the remit of the sporting director supposed to be much wider ordinarily.

Arsenal interviewed renowned recruitment specialist Matteo Tognozzi in June with a view to the Juventus chief joining in a senior scouting position, but the move never came to pass.

The Gunners could well appoint a similar role, with a ‘head scout’ position largely vacant at the club since the days of Sven Mislintat, who spent a short time in North London alongside Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery as a talent-spotter.

Sven Mislintat had a brief stint at Arsenal

Francis Cagigao, meanwhile, was another senior scout at the Gunners responsible for identifying the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin, before former sporting director Edu Gaspar streamlined the club's recruitment team.