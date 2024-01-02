Wayne Rooney sacked by Birmingham City after managing just two wins from 15 games

Wayne Rooney has been sacked as Birmingham City manager, after managing just two wins from his 15 games in charge.

The former Manchester United and England striker replaced the popular John Eustace at Birmingham in October 2023, much to many fans' bemusement.

Chief Executive Garry Cook appointed Rooney under the premise of "No fear" football, but his 13 per cent win percentage has left the board at St. Andrew's with no other option, with the Mirror reporting Rooney's dismissal.

Rooney replaced John Eustace in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 3-0 loss against Leeds United at Elland Road on New Year's Day proved the final straw for Birmingham, with Blues fans in the away end chanting: "Get out of our club, get out of our club... Wayne Rooney, get out of our club."

Rooney responded after the game, suggesting that new signings in January would help him steer the club out of trouble. Unfortunately, it seems he won't get that opportunity.

“I’m a fighter and I get football fans’ opinions,” Rooney said. “I have to draw on my career, my playing career wasn’t always about success. I was in a relegation battle with Everton, I believe in myself. We’ve got a very young squad and it’s difficult for the players as well. The second half wasn’t good enough, but we have to keep fighting.

“I think what is clear is we need some players coming in to help the quality of the team and some fresh faces around the building. We are working extremely hard to get players in.”

Rooney's final game was a 3-0 defeat to Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Eustace left Birmingham in October, he had them in an optimistic sixth place in the Championship - Rooney now leaves with them sitting perilously above the relegation zone in 20th.

Birmingham City Co-Owner and Chairman of the Board, Tom Wagner, also said in October: “Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the Club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City."

Clearly, that hasn't worked out, leaving them looking for a new manager to guide them away from trouble.

The Sun reports that Steve Cooper is the priority target for the hierarchy at Birmingham, which includes NFL legend Tom Brady, but managers such as Neil Warnock and Lee Carsley are also possible names to walk into the dugout. Eustace could still make a shock return to the club as well, if Birmingham admit their mistake in sacking him initially.

