'We will miss them a lot': Liverpool star hints at departure for four team-mates

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has shared an update regarding the future of four of his team-mates.

Arne Slot's side have made a flying start to the season, losing just one game so far against Nottingham Forest. The Reds are also in strong form in Europe, boasting wins over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig.

But it is a nod to next summer that is worrying supporters on Merseyside, with four Liverpool players out of contract. Tsimikas, who has grown into his role in defence, has perhaps provided a clue over their futures.

Kostas Tsimikas seemingly says goodbye to his Liverpool team-mates, but which ones?

Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, the Greek international provided a huge clue over the future of soon-to-be out-of-contract stars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson, who has been linked with an exit next summer.

“They will enjoy [it] if they stay or if they go. I think that’s the only thing that matters – that it’s up to them what they will do,” Tsimikas said. For sure, the guys who leave, we will miss them a lot because they are many years here.”

Liverpool could be heading into the 2025/26 season with huge gaping holes (Image credit: Getty Images)

“So they know what they want from the future," continued Tsimikias. "Their thinking is always to enjoy every moment here – which I think for everybody the most important thing is to enjoy… and you don’t know what the future will bring!”

Former Liverpool man Fabinho believes that the Anfield side are desperate to secure the signatures of all three players, but insisted he couldn't give any updates.

“I haven’t talked to them lately, and to be honest, I didn’t see any news about them coming to the Saudi League or leaving Liverpool,” he said.

“I know that some players like Mo, Virgil and Trent are at the end of their contract, and I think Liverpool are desperate to get them a new contract, but it’s not my problem any more!”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Alexander-Arnold seems the most likely to depart, given his recent claims suggest he would like to be remembered as the very best in his position and ultimately win the Ballon d'Or.

Liverpool have a crunch clash against high-flyers Brighton and Hove Albion to look forward too on Saturday, with the onus firmly on continuing their winning streak in the Premier League.