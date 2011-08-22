Weiss passes medical with Dynamo Kiev

"Yes, Vladimir Weiss has passed a medical and soon we will include him in our squad," Dynamo head coach Yuri Semin told local television.

Weiss, 21, is the son of Slovakia head coach and namesake Vladimir and joined City from Inter Bratislava at the age of 16. He struggled to break into the City team and was loaned to Bolton Wanderers.

He then moved to Rangers on loan last year, scoring five goals in 23 games for the Scottish club.

Weiss was a part of the Slovakia team at the 2010 World Cup, playing in three games in South Africa.