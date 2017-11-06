Wenger owes Sterling an apology - Shearer

Arsene Wenger owes Raheem Sterling an apology after labelling the Manchester City forward a diver following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, according to Alan Shearer.

Wenger felt aggrieved by the awarding of a second-half penalty on Sunday when Nacho Monreal was penalised for bringing down Sterling.

Referee Michael Oliver had no hesitation in awarding the spot kick and Sergio Aguero made no mistake from 12 yards.

That gave City a 2-0 lead, and Gabriel Jesus' seventh of the season wrapped up the points – although Wenger was left even more frustrated by the Brazilian's strike due to an apparent offside in the build-up.

However, the Frenchman took most of his anger out on Sterling, telling BBC Sport: "We know that Sterling dives well, and he does that [win the penalty] very well."

His outburst angered Shearer, though, the Newcastle United legend calling on Wenger to apologise to the England international.

"I think it's totally wrong," Shearer told Match of the Day.

"It's one thing to deflect from his own team's inadequacies and deficiencies, it's another one to question someone's integrity and be wrong.

"I think he owes Sterling an apology there. There's no way that's a dive and that's a penalty."