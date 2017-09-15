Wenger unconcerned by Arsenal's Stamford Bridge struggles

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists his team's poor recent record at Stamford Bridge will count for little against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners have not won at the home of their London rivals since October 2011, when Robin van Persie scored a hat-trick in a 5-3 thriller.

Wenger's side have also lost both of their Premier League away fixtures this season to sit 11th after four matches.

But rather than dwell on recent history, the Frenchman preferred to focus on Arsenal's recent FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs over Antonio Conte's men.

"Basically, in recent years, Chelsea have always had a great team," Wenger told reporters after the Europa League win over Cologne.

"It was always difficult to win [at Stamford Bridge] but our record against Chelsea recently has been good.

"We won the FA Cup final, we won on penalties in the Charity Shield, so let us just continue to focus on the quality of our game and not too much on where we play.

And the boss has given us the latest on the squad... September 15, 2017

"I do not really believe in [home-ground advantage], I believe the pitch is 105 metres long and 68 metres wide everywhere and never in my life could I accept or understand that it is different away from home.

"It is just a question of how much you want it, no matter where you play. That is football. So it is a good opportunity to show that we have that quality."

Wenger rested Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey against Cologne, but believes the pair "should be alright" for the trip to Chelsea.

Fellow midfielder Jack Wilshire could also be involved after making his first appearance for the club since August 2016 in the 3-0 victory.

"It is good for him. It will give him more confidence. You could see that he still needs competition," the Gunners boss said.