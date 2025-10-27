Arsenal victory comes at major injury cost as Mikel Arteta admits he 'doesn't know' Declan Rice recovery timeline

News
Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the league, but Mikel Arteta has some injury worries to contend with

Injuries are racking up for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze netted his first Arsenal goal on Sunday to see off former side Crystal Palace by a 1-0 scoreline, moving the Gunners four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

That meant Mikel Arteta’s men took full advantage of defeats to title rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea at the weekend, as the Gunners sit pretty at the top of the pile as the Premier League season approaches the quarter-mark.

Arsenal face a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday and are also off to a fast start in Europe, having won all three of their opening games in the League phase of this season’s Champions League.

Arsenal face quaruple injury worry

Declan Rice in action for Arsenal against Ipswich Town in December 2024.

Declan rice was forced off against Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday’s victory, however, may have come at a cost, as Arteta now has four injuries to sweat over ahead of the midweek clash against the Seagulls.

Gunners' trio William Saliba, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori were all substituted off against the Eagles, while Gabriel Martinelli is another injury worry, with Arteta giving an update following the victory at the Emirates.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: William Saliba of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

William Saliba also had to be withdrawn against Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

"William Saliba felt some pain. Declan [Rice] was the same," Arteta told Sky Sports, before addressing the injury situation in his post-match press conference.

Well, the first one was Willy [Saliba] that obviously had to be out after the first half, Declan as well was struggling from the first half with a knock that he took, and who was the other one? Ricci [Calafiori]? As well. So yeah, let's see how that will go.

“With Declan I don't really know because it was knock, whether it was a calf or an Achilles. Yeah, I think [Martinelli is okay]. He said he felt something, we do not know if it is a muscular issue or not.”

Saliba was the first to be replaced, when he was withdrawn for Cristhian Mosquera at the half-time interval, before Rice went down after a knock and needed treatment with ten minutes remaining. The England man was replaced by Mikel Merino, with Calafiori also being replaced at the time, as Piero Hincapie came off the bench for a Premier League debut.

Arteta also revealed that Martinelli will be checked over by the medical team, and added that Bakayo Saka’s withdrawal was out of precaution, with the winger recovering from a recent illness.

Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal goes down with a injury as Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal checks on him during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Arsenal FC and FC Shakhtar Donetsk at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2024 in London, England.

Riccardo Calafiori is also an injury worry (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“He [Saka] has been ill," Arteta said. “He has not trained and we did not know if he was going to be fit.”

Arteta continues to be without skipper Martin Odegaard, who was ruled out until after the November international break, while the Gunners are also without Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Brighton is followed by a trip to Burnley next weekend and then a midweek trip to Slavia Prague, while the Gunners visit Sunderland in their final game before the November international break.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

