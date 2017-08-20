West Brom appeal against Robson-Kanu red card

West Brom will appeal against Hal Robson-Kanu's red card from Saturday's Premier League victory over Burnley.

Robson-Kanu had an eventful 20 minutes on the pitch at Turf Moor, scoring what proved to be the winner after coming on as a substitute before seeing red as the visitors finished the match with 10 men.

The Wales international was dismissed by referee Martin Atkinson with seven minutes to play for catching Matt Lowton with his arm as he battled the Burnley defender in an aerial duel.

Tony Pulis revealed the club would review the incident after the match, with West Brom subsequently confirming on Sunday they have opted to appeal against the decision and "submit a clam of wrongful dismissal" to the Football Association.

The Baggies' 1-0 victory gave them a second consecutive win to start the Premier League season, the first time they have done so in a top-flight campaign since 1978-79.