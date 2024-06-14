West Ham United target four times Premier League winner in ambitious swoop

West Ham have earmarked a marquee signing to kickstart the Julen Lopetegui era

West Ham United will enter a new era next season after waving goodbye to David Moyes and hiring former Wolves and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui in his place.

Moyes, who took the Hammers from relegation battlers to Europa Conference League champions across his two spells at the club, leaves the Irons after a ninth-placed league finish and a squad littered with attacking talent.

