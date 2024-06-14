West Ham United target four times Premier League winner in ambitious swoop

West Ham United will enter a new era next season after waving goodbye to David Moyes and hiring former Wolves and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui in his place.

Moyes, who took the Hammers from relegation battlers to Europa Conference League champions across his two spells at the club, leaves the Irons after a ninth-placed league finish and a squad littered with attacking talent.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus made the headlines last season for their electric combinations, racking up 36 goal involvements as a duo in the league alone.

West Ham targetting Premier League royalty

The dismissal of Moyes in favour of Lopetegui could be seen by many as an ambitious move by the West Ham ownership team, particularly when considering the Spaniard's European pedigree throughout his career.

This ambition looks set to be matched by a pursuit of four-time Premier League winner Raheem Sterling, who has failed to truly settle in at struggling Chelsea.

According to TBR Football, West Ham are eyeing a move for the England international to bolster their already menacing attacking lineup.

The report claims that Chelsea are eager to shift Sterling, who is believed to earn upwards of £300,000 per week, to free up funds for what is expected to be yet another busy transfer window for the former Champions League winners.

Sterling, who reportedly rejected interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia recently, will likely be forced to take a drastic pay cut if is to stay in England, something that is certain to make negotiations all the more difficult.

The forward's poor form since arriving from Manchester City in 2022 has caused him to drop out of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad while his game time at Stamford Bridge continues to be threatened by a number of young exciting forwards coming into form towards the end of last season under Mauricio Pochettino.

