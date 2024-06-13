How Erik ten Hag kept the Manchester United job

By
published

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe shopped around for other managers before retaining Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag celebrates with the FA Cup trophy after Manchester United's win over Manchester City at Wembley in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly ended over a month of speculation regarding Erik ten Hag's future as manager of the club after opting to keep the Dutchman in his position.

Rumours swirled prior to the Red Devils' success in the FA Cup final, having just recorded their worst-ever Premier League finished in eighth, with meetings reportedly taking place with prospective managers before confirming ten Hag as their choice.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.