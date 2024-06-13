Liverpool move for 'curious' midfielder as two more transfer priorities identified: report

Liverpool’s summer of transition is on the way, with Arne Slot installed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The Dutchman will be looking to put his stamp on the Reds squad and will have been working closely with new sporting director Richard Hughes to draw up a plan of attack for the transfer window which officially opens on Friday.

Defensive midfield is one position that has previously been reported as a position of need for Liverpool this summer and it would appear that they have made a first move to sign one of the best performers in Europe this season.

Ederson was part of Atalanta's Europa League-winning side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson was linked with an Anfield switch earlier this month and now transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool have initiated contact with the player who is ‘curious’ about the Premier League.

“The Atalanta midfielder has responded to the links with Liverpool, but what’s the situation? Liverpool made contact with his agents weeks ago but never started any negotiation, they didn’t send a bid so far, there are no talks ongoing at this stage,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“We have to see if they will include Ederson in their shortlist or not, it’s really early for this and there are no meaningful changes to the situation so far. Atalanta, meanwhile, don’t want to lose both Ederson and [Teun] Koopmeiners.”

This comes after the 24-year-old, who has received a first Brazil call-up ahead of the Copa America this summer, was asked about Liverpool’s interest.

“I like Italy but I’m also curious about the Premier League,” he teased. “The only possibility to leave is if Atalanta receive a proposal and then… they decide, it’s up to Atalanta…”

Despite this early-summer running, it would appear that Liverpool do have other priorities when it comes to their summer targets.

“I think the top priority for Liverpool will be the new centre-back,” Romano told his Daily Briefing podcast. “What they really want to do as priority target is the new centre-back and then an offensive addition is also important and possible in case they find the right opportunity.”

In terms of Liverpool’s defence, Joel Matip will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month, while Virgil van Dijk will turn 33 next month, meaning planning will be in place to find a successor.

The likes of Sporting pair Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande have both been linked in recent weeks.

