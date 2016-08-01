Weverton replaces injured Prass in Brazil's Olympic squad

Weverton has been called up to Brazil's squad for Rio 2016 after Fernando Prass was forced to pull out with an elbow injury.

The uncapped Atletico Paranaense goalkeeper has been part of one of the Campeonato Brasileiro's stingiest defences, conceding 17 goals in as many matches this season.

The 28-year-old has been selected by Rogerio Micale, the coach of Brazil's gold medal-seeking side for the Olympics, as a replacement for veteran Prass.

Brazil begin their Rio 2016 campaign against South Africa at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on Thursday.