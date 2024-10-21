'What the future will bring I have no idea': Liverpool superstar reluctant to share details about contract negotiations

Liverpool have opened negotiations over the contract renewal of one of the team's key players, though details are currently being kept under wraps.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out contract in the summer, with Liverpool keen to secure the futures of the trio. All three players are performing well and important figures in Arne Slot's team, but there's certainly a risk that at least one could depart Anfield come the end of the season.

The latter of that trio, Van Dijk, has been discussing his negotations, though he isn't sure about what will happen in the future.

Liverpool open talks with Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are in talks with Van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Discussions are ongoing, we will see what happens in the future," Van Dijk said after beating Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday. "My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have started and we will see."

Despite acting coy in front of the media, Van Dijk is reportedly the key player Liverpool are focussing their efforts on at the moment. The 33-year-old is club captain and performing at his best again this term, having played every minute of the Reds' Premier League campaign so far.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"I feel good, physically, mentally and I am having fun," Van Dijk added. "When it's time to make a decision, you guys [the media] will know it as well."

The Dutchman has helped new manager Slot oversee a change in philosophy at Liverpool, too, with his defensive solidity limiting the opposition to just three goals in eight games.

VIDEO: How Arne Slot's GENIUS System Has Made Liverpool Title Challengers

"At the start of the season, we saw numbers about what happens if your opponent is in the final third, how many bodies do we have behind the ball and that has definitely changed," Van Dijk said.

"I wouldn't say it's [just] the last line and the goalkeepers making a difference, it's the guys in front of us, it's a team effort.

"Me and Ibou [Konate] as the centre-backs, or the goalkeepers, will get the credit for the clean sheets but it's about everyone in the team and credit to everyone who is doing that."