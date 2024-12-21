What Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'legacy' comment tells us about his future, following revealing interview

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out of contract in June

Uncertainty about the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold rumbles on and his motivations for what comes next are rooted in elite-level ambition and a desire to be remembered.

Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold spoke to Men in Blazers this week and revealed the boldest of aims for a big future in football. At 26, the Liverpool right back is starting to reach his peak and wants to be regarded as the best in the world in his position.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield expires in 2025 after two decades with his hometown club. Negotiations about a renewal continue according to reports but interest from elsewhere could tempt him to leave for free in the summer.

“What is legacy, Trent?”

Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League and Champions League with his boyhood club (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Of course, winning more trophies,” said Alexander-Arnold when asked what he dreams about having won it all. “But on a personal level it’s building a legacy. I think that’s something that is important.

“[Legacy is] just being spoken about in the highest regard especially after you’ve finished, so I think in 10 or 15 years if I’m spoken about as one of the best right backs or the best right back, that’s what I’m playing for now I think.”

Arne Slot admires Alexander-Arnold's ambition but expects his focus to remain on the team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender and leading pundit Jamie Carragher believes that Alexander-Arnold’s legacy at Liverpool specifically would be damaged simply by his leaving without earning a transfer fee for his club.

But there are only a handful of clubs able to attract elite players for whom creating a global legacy is a priority and Alexander-Arnold’s acknowledgement of that particular motivation hints that Real Madrid’s attention will not go unrequited.

With January looming large over the Reds’ Christmas fixtures, Liverpool manager Arne Slot had his say when asked in his Friday press conference about Alexander-Arnold’s comments.

“I like this in a player! Everyone must have it at this level and if you don't have that you don't play at this level,” said Slot.

“But they have to put the team first and they all do it, including Trent. All the top players have this; they want to be special and be the best, to stay fit.

“The players have a great life but they have to put a lot of work in to be at their best every three days and that is the mentality of a top player. That is what you need to be the best player.”

Wherever Alexander-Arnold ends up playing in 2025/26 and beyond, creating an impressive legacy is well within his reach.

It’s tempting to think he has to move on and add new territory to what he’s done in the game, and winning LaLiga with Real Madrid or adding Champions League honours with a second club would undoubtedly strengthen his claim.

Yet there’s substance to Carragher’s comments too. Alexander-Arnold has already won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool but that wouldn’t diminish from the achievement should he repeat either feat.

There’s a special place for one-club players in the hearts of supporters and pulling that off, with major trophies to boot, would be the kind of legacy of which most footballers could only dream.