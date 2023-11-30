When is the Euro 2024 draw? Everything you need to know as England and Scotland learn their groups

The Euro 2024 draw is nearly upon us, with the tournament in Germany fast-approaching.

Starting on June 14 and running until the final at the Olympiastadion on July 14, Euro 2024 will feature 51 matches in total. The draw will not only determine which four-team group each nation will play in, but also their potential routes to the final.

With Germany already in Group A, France, Belgium, England, Spain and Portugal will all go into their groups as top seeds. There are still three teams to qualify for the tournament through the play-offs, though, so not every team will learn their opponents at the Euro 2024 draw.

24 teams will compete at Euro 2024 in total, with six groups of four teams the initial stage of the tournament. But when is the Euro 2024 draw? FFT takes a look below.

When is the Euro 2024 draw?

The final of Euro 2024 will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin (Image credit: Adidas )

Taking place in Hamburg, Germany, the Euro 2024 draw will start at 5pm GMT on Saturday 2 December.

The Euro 2024 draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 5pm, with home nations England and Scotland - and potentially Wales, depending on their progression in the play-offs - finding out which teams they'll come up against in Germany.

Alternatively, UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2024 app will stream the draw as well.

England and Scotland could be drawn together (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's potential that England and Scotland actually face each other at the tournament, too, in what would be a repeat of Euro 2020. The Three Lions are top seeds, while the Tartan Army are in Pot 3. A nation's pot placement was determined by their qualifying performance.

Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania and Austria make up Pot 2, while Scotland are joined by the Netherlands, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Czech Republic.

In Pot 4 are Italy, Serbia and Switzerland, as well as the three play-off winners.

England could therefore face a potential group of Denmark, Scotland and Italy - which would inevitably be dubbed the 'Group of Death'.

