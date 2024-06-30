Which Premier League clubs need to sell players before June 30 deadline to avoid points deduction?

A few Premier League clubs will be busy on Sunday, shifting around nervously to sell some players and balance the books on a day which could have a significant bearing not only on rest of the transfer window, but on the whole 2024/25 season itself.

So why is June 30 so important? After all, it is ages yet until the transfer window closes. Indeed, hardly any business has even been done yet. So what's it all about?

June 30 marks the end of the accounting period for each league season. It is the date when clubs must prove that their finances are in order: enough to pass the Premier League and Championship's respective Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) checks.

Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros | FourFourTwo Meets...



What happens if clubs do not pass the Profit and Sustainability Rules?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton and Nottingham Forest were both hit with points deductions for failing to meet the PSR criteria last season and any clubs falling foul this time around can expect a similar punishment.

The Toffees were docked two points for breaching Premier League financial rules, having previously been hit with a 10-point deduction for the previous campaign, which was reduced to six on appeal.

Forest, meanwhile, were deducted four points for breaches of the rules and saw an appeal thrown out. Both clubs avoided relegation.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which clubs need to sell before June 30 to avoid a points deduction?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having already picked up points deductions for the past two financial periods, Everton are in danger of incurring a third. The Toffees are likely to sell at least one player before the end of June 30, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin three assets who would raise significant funds to balance the books.

Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth last season, but the Birmingham club were operating at the very limit financially and now need to raise funds. Villa have already sold midfielder Douglas Luiz to Juventus for around £42 million, but at least one other player could leave the club by the end of Sunday. Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey are two possibilities, with Unai Emery's side likely to need some cut-price signings this summer.

Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes have all been linked with Newcastle United exits this summer. The Magpies may be newly minted after their Saudi Arabian takeover in 2021, but they still need to comply with the Premier League's financial regulations.

Champions Manchester City are also in danger of infringing the PSR rules, along with newly promoted Leicester City and Chelsea, the latter hardly a surprise given the Blues' huge outlay on transfers since the arrival of owner Todd Boehly in 2022. England midfielder Conor Gallagher is one player who continues to be linked with an exit, despite being happy at the club and also popular with the fans.

It promises to be an interesting day.

More transfer stories

Arsenal in contact over France superstar to join in squad-changing deal: report

Liverpool deal for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon 'could be revived' after talks breakdown explained: report

Manchester City given green light for unbelievable Jadon Sancho deal following talks: report