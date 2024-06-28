Arsenal in contact over France superstar to join in squad-changing deal: report

By
published

Arsenal are in for a France star of Euro 2024 to link up this summer - and it could be transformational for them

Arsenal manager Mikel Artet during a training session at NAS Sports Complex on January 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal might be about to land a French superstar currently at Euro 2024, as manager Mikel Arteta reshapes his squad this summer.

The Gunners have a long lineage of Gallic greats, with legendary manager Arsene Wenger, all-time record scorer Thierry Henry, Arsenal's last title-winning captain Patrick Vieira all hailing from across the channel. Right now, only centre-back William Saliba plays for Les Bleus – but the precocious centre-back has called on his employers to surround him with more Frenchmen at London Colney. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 