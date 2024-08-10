Why Chelsea are signing a NINTH goalkeeper as future transfer plans explained: report

Mike Penders' potential arrival would make him Chelsea's second signing of the summer in a department that was already well-stocked

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on August 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea's pursuit of 18-year-old Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders has raised eyebrows about their recruitment policy, with the stopper set to become one of nine goalkeepers at the club.

Just a couple of weeks ago Chelsea added Villarreal stopper Filip Jorgensen to a squad that already contained Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Gabiel Slonina and Eddie Beach (who has, to be fair, gone out on loan to Crawley).

