Why Chelsea are signing a NINTH goalkeeper as future transfer plans explained: report

Chelsea's pursuit of 18-year-old Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders has raised eyebrows about their recruitment policy, with the stopper set to become one of nine goalkeepers at the club.

Just a couple of weeks ago Chelsea added Villarreal stopper Filip Jorgensen to a squad that already contained Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Gabiel Slonina and Eddie Beach (who has, to be fair, gone out on loan to Crawley).

That's a lot of players for a position that can only ever have one starter - but reports suggest that Chelsea are, in fact, not entirely daft and intend to trim the ranks considerably over the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

VIDEO How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

Chelsea set for raft of goalkeeper departures

According to the Daily Express, plans are afoot to trim their goalkeeper numbers down from the eight currently on the training ground to just three.

For starters, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Penders would be kept on loan at Genk for the season ahead on a one-year loan.

It's been no secret that Kepa is considered dispensable, and Chelsea hope to find an appropriate suitor for his services.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kepa Arrizabalaga spent last season out on loan at Real Madrid

With former Brighton number one Sanchez now back fit and available for selection, it is possible that deputy Petrovic could leave. The Express name Fiorentina and Strasbourg as potential destinations, to which we would say: what, even after the Italians sign David De Gea?

They go on that Slonina is being lined up for another loan move having gone straight back to Chicago Fire after signing in 2022 and then spending last season with Belgian club Eupen.

Bergstrom would then be Chelsea's chosen under-21s goalkeeper, leaving Sanchez, Jorgensen and Bettinelli as their three senior goalkeepers in Enzo Maresca's squad.

That strategy seems like it carries some risk to it, but the loan market for goalkeepers is generally strong - and it remains to be seen what kind of fee Chelsea would expect to be paid for the unwanted Kepa.

Still, for a club that has complained about having to meet profit and sustainability regulations...it doesn't feel like the most effective use of their available money, does it?

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea risk losing key talent with Real Madrid ready to exploit PSR tactic: report

Chelsea linked with shock move for defender seemingly set for Newcastle United switch: report

Chelsea's next Didier Drogba identified as former star urges transfer push