David De Gea set to finally join new club over a year after leaving Manchester United

David De Gea could end his exile from football by returning to action in Serie A ahead of the new campaign.

The former Spanish international was linked with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest as well as the Saudi Pro League last season, but no move came to pass and the goalkeeper has remained a free agent since his contract at Manchester United expired last summer.

Reports have suggested that De Gea has now travelled to Florence to have his medical and sign a new deal at Fiorentina.

David de Gea in Florence to seal Fiorentina move

De Gea had his ups and downs in his 12 years at United after being signed from Atletico Madrid for a British record fee for a goalkeeper as a replacement for the retiring Edwin van der Sar in 2011.

The Spaniard drew a mixture of criticism and praise for his initial performances, with the general perception of the youngster being that he was an excellent shot-stopper but struggled to handle crosses.

De Gea grew into the role, however, and was named in the PFA team of the year and as United's players' player of the year four times.

David De Gea was at Old Trafford for 12 years

Negotiations over a new deal for De Gea broke down last year, with his departure formally confirmed by United eight days after his previous deal had expired.

The last of De Gea's 545 appearances for United came in the 2023 FA Cup final, which ended in a defeat to local rivals Manchester City.

De Gea would compete with Pietro Terracciano for a place in the Fiorentina side. I Viola finished eighth in Serie A last season but performed well in the cups, reaching the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and the Conference League final.

