David De Gea set to finally join new club over a year after leaving Manchester United

Goalkeeper David De Gea has been without a club since departing Manchester United at the end of the 2022/23 season

David De Gea could end his exile from football by returning to action in Serie A ahead of the new campaign.

The former Spanish international was linked with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest as well as the Saudi Pro League last season, but no move came to pass and the goalkeeper has remained a free agent since his contract at Manchester United expired last summer.

