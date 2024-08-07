Chelsea linked with shock move for defender seemingly set for Newcastle United switch: report

Chelsea are reported to have launched a last-minute plan in order to scupper Newcastle United's transfer plans.

Enzo Maresca is still keen to bring further bodies to Stamford Bridge as the former Leicester City boss eyes success in his first season at the club. Tosin Adarabioyo has been recruited from Fulham but it is thought the Blues are still chasing more defensive reinforcements.

Newcastle United, however, saw their attempts to bring in Liverpool's Joe Gomez scuppered earlier in the window, with a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon head to Anfield dismantled after alternative transfers were made to satisfy the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings hanging over them.

According to ESPN, Marc Guehi could now be on his way back to Chelsea instead of pushing for an exit that would have seen him sign for Crystal Palace. Guehi, 24, left Chelsea back in 2021 to sign for the Eagles and it is thought the Blues do have a clause in his current deal that allows them to match any offer Newcastle makes.

The former Swansea City loanee was arguably one of England's best performers at Euro 2024, helping the Three Lions reach the final of the competition before eventually being beaten by Spain in Berlin. Guehi played 29 times for Palace last season and now has 16 international caps to his name.

Valued by Transfermarkt at €38million (£ 32 million), it is thought the Magpies' bid is well in excess of £60million and the defender is open to a move to St James' Park this summer.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner addressed rumours surrounding Guehi's future back in May, stating: "I'm always optimistic as all these players have contracts with Crystal Palace. It's May and many situations can change.

"Nothing is 100 per cent but he's under contract, he [Guehi] is a good player, he's our captain, so I'm very positive and confident that he plays for Crystal Palace. Every game is an audition for the players and us as a team."

FourFourTwo thinks a move to Newcastle United would benefit Guehi more, given the Magpies would be able to make the 24-year-old more assurances about playing time. A partnership of himself and Sven Botman would be a real coup.

Marc Guehi could soon be on his way to Newcastle United (Image credit: John Walton)

