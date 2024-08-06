Chelsea's next Didier Drogba identified as former star urges transfer push

By
published

Chelsea have been in the market for a new striker this summer

Didier Drogba celebrates one of his four Premier League titles with Chelsea
Didier Drogba celebrates one of his four Premier League titles with Chelsea

Chelsea have the chance to go out and sign their new Didier Drogba, according to one of the Ivorian’s former Blues teammates. 

The Ivory Coast forward was a key part of Chelsea’s success during their Roman Abramovic-funded heyday, with his club record £24million signing in 2004 helping the club win their first league title for 50 years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.