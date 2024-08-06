Chelsea's next Didier Drogba identified as former star urges transfer push

Didier Drogba celebrates one of his four Premier League titles with Chelsea

Chelsea have the chance to go out and sign their new Didier Drogba, according to one of the Ivorian’s former Blues teammates.

The Ivory Coast forward was a key part of Chelsea’s success during their Roman Abramovic-funded heyday, with his club record £24million signing in 2004 helping the club win their first league title for 50 years.

Drogba added another three Premier League winners’ medals to his collection while at Stamford Bridge, with the club also winning four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League. The forward would net 157 goals during his eight years with the club and William Gallas wants to see the Blues land another striker that have this kind of transformative effect on the club.

VIDEO Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

Chelsea are one of several clubs to have been linked with Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in recent months and Gallas believes the Blues should do everything they can to land him.

“In a similar way to Didier Drogba, Victor Osimhen can bring Chelsea to the next level,” the Frenchman told Genting Casino.

“Looking at what he has done with Napoli and leading them to the title, he could do that with Chelsea. Chelsea need a striker and I don’t know what they are waiting for.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Victor Osimhen of Napoli (Image credit: Alamy)

Osimhen has developed a reputation as one of the planet’s best strikers in recent years, with his 26 goals in the 2022/23 season helping fire Napoli to their first Serie A title for 33 years.

During four years he has netted 76 goals for the Italian side and has a reported £113million release clause in his current Napoli deal.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea to repeat Cole Palmer trick as interest in promising star is revealed: report

Conor Gallagher given strict Chelsea instructions amid ongoing contract stand-off: report

‘Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich didn’t want me to join Arsenal – I’m grateful that he let me go’: Former Blues star reveals what really happened in cross-London move in 2015