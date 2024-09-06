Why England's friendly with the Republic of Ireland was abandoned in 1995

England return to Dublin this weekend for only the second time since the 1995 friendly which had to be called off

Crowd trouble flared up during the Ireland v England friendly at Lansdowne Road in 1995
Crowd trouble flared up during the Ireland v England friendly at Lansdowne Road in 1995 (Image credit: Martin McCullough)

England's post-Gareth Southgate era begins this weekend with a rare trip to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League. 

Taking charge of the Three Lions will be interim boss Lee Carsley, who as a player won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland, which is something of a fitting focal point for the complicated history that the two footballing nations have shared. 

